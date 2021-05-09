McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

