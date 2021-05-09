Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) rose 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 132,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average daily volume of 21,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

