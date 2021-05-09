Matthew P. Bruening Sells 1,877 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $16,555.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,381.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATEN opened at $9.13 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $706.08 million, a PE ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $1,741,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $383,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 153,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,794 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

