Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,202.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

