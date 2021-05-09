Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

