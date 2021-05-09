MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. 1,550,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.92.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

