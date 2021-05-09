MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $111.28. 1,550,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

