Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRKR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marker Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

In other Marker Therapeutics news, insider Juan Vera acquired 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,852.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 5,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

