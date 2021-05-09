Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1,220.85 and last traded at $1,220.85, with a volume of 852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,198.42.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,171.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,067.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

