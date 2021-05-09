Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $272.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 286%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 107.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,125,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,526,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

