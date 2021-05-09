Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CSFB boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.79.

MFC opened at C$25.85 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The company has a market cap of C$50.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

