Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.

MNTX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,805. The stock has a market cap of $148.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

