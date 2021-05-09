Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

MAIN stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 47.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,232,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

