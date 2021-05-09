Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 318,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

