Magnite (MGNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Magnite has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million.

MGNI stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,991,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

