Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $92.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Magna International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

