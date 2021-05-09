Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 150,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.