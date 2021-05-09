Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 27th

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $331.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.81. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.