Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.26.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

