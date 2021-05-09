Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of LDL opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lydall has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lydall by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after buying an additional 117,884 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth about $6,835,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.