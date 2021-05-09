Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,323,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,511. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.