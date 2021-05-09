Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lucira Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LHDX stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47. Lucira Health has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $37.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

