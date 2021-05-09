LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 216,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,013. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

