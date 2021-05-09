LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,041 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.28% of AMC Networks worth $116,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

