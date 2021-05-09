LSV Asset Management Sells 325,161 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,918,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 325,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $145,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $52.59 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

