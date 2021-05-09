LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,280,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477,761 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $203,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of VER stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

