LSV Asset Management Has $189.96 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 253,851 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.67% of Universal Health Services worth $189,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 31,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Universal Health Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 977.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $156.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

