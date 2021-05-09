LSV Asset Management Has $133.18 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,615,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 617,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.84% of MGIC Investment worth $133,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.