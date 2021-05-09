Loop Capital Upgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Buy

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $450.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

Shares of ROKU opened at $317.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

