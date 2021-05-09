LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $137.03 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $137.03 million and approximately $113,525.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for $9.16 or 0.00016021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.