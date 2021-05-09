LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $75.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,828 shares of company stock worth $4,369,129. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

