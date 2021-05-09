Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $75.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYV. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.83.

NYSE LYV opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

