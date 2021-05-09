Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €246.52 ($290.02).

Linde stock opened at €246.40 ($289.88) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €237.09 and its 200-day moving average is €216.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a 1 year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 1 year high of €247.80 ($291.53). The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

