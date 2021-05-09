Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNR. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$79.38 on Friday. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$29.38 and a 12-month high of C$91.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Linamar will post 7.9000003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total transaction of C$505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,644.70.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.