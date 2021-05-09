Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 6,119 shares worth $107,346. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Limoneira by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limoneira by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. 23,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $332.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

