Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Posts Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.240-1.330 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. 94,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $345.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCUT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

