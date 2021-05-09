Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 594,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,521. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $661.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

