Lendefi (LDFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,213.00

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $21,213.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00250862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.74 or 0.01226760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.15 or 0.00785182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,257.68 or 1.00095697 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,166 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.