Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

LGRVF opened at $99.24 on Friday. Legrand has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Legrand will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

