LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.85. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.34.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.