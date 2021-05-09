Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.70

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$43.70 and last traded at C$43.56, with a volume of 164679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

