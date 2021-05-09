Lattice Token (LTX) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and $1.55 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00252230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 391.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.05 or 0.01142910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,868.12 or 0.99668204 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

