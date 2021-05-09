Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lantheus by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after buying an additional 435,251 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lantheus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

