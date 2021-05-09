Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 9,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 114,560 shares of company stock worth $1,179,830. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

