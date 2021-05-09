Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

