Lake Street Capital Raises Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Price Target to $100.00

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. On average, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $331,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $340,886.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,584.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,775 shares of company stock worth $1,277,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

