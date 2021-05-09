Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Market Cap Achieves $696.83 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $696.83 million and approximately $127.81 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00005794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00081935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.86 or 0.00789086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,543.30 or 0.09450141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Trading

