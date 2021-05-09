Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KURA traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 516,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

