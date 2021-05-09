Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of KNRRY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

