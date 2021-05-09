Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,980,941 shares.The stock last traded at $40.60 and had previously closed at $39.41.

KL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 691,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 122,919 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

